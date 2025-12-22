Malayalam Megastar Mammootty Teams Up with Khalid Rahman for New Project
Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty announces his latest collaboration with filmmaker Khalid Rahman, known for 'Alappuzha Gymkhana.' The duo previously worked together on the 2019 film 'Unda.' The upcoming film will be produced by Cubes Entertainments. The announcement was made via Mammootty's Facebook post featuring the project's poster.
Celebrated Malayalam actor Mammootty is joining forces with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for an upcoming cinematic venture. Known for his compelling roles, Mammootty shared the news on social media, revealing that the film will be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner.
The film marks Mammootty's second collaboration with Rahman, after their successful partnership in the 2019 film 'Unda,' which saw the actor in the role of an armed police officer. He was joined by actors like Easwari Rao and Shine Tom Chacko in the critically acclaimed film.
The announcement, made through a Facebook post, was accompanied by a promotional poster, further raising anticipation among fans. Mammootty expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting his trust in both the director and the production house to deliver yet another memorable cinematic experience.
