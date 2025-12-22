Left Menu

Malayalam Megastar Mammootty Teams Up with Khalid Rahman for New Project

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty announces his latest collaboration with filmmaker Khalid Rahman, known for 'Alappuzha Gymkhana.' The duo previously worked together on the 2019 film 'Unda.' The upcoming film will be produced by Cubes Entertainments. The announcement was made via Mammootty's Facebook post featuring the project's poster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 12:02 IST
Malayalam Megastar Mammootty Teams Up with Khalid Rahman for New Project
Mammootty
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated Malayalam actor Mammootty is joining forces with filmmaker Khalid Rahman for an upcoming cinematic venture. Known for his compelling roles, Mammootty shared the news on social media, revealing that the film will be produced under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

The film marks Mammootty's second collaboration with Rahman, after their successful partnership in the 2019 film 'Unda,' which saw the actor in the role of an armed police officer. He was joined by actors like Easwari Rao and Shine Tom Chacko in the critically acclaimed film.

The announcement, made through a Facebook post, was accompanied by a promotional poster, further raising anticipation among fans. Mammootty expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting his trust in both the director and the production house to deliver yet another memorable cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025