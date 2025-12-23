Left Menu

Youths Rally to Save Aravalli: A Call for Conservation

The Haryana Youth Congress organized a campaign demanding the conservation of the Aravalli mountain range. They emphasized its vital role in the environment and health of Delhi-NCR. Highlighting government policies, they launched initiatives to rally public support for ongoing efforts until substantial protective measures are enacted.

The Haryana Youth Congress staged a protest dubbed 'Aravalli Satyagraha-Sadbhavna Sankalp' on Tuesday to voice urgent calls for conserving the Aravalli mountain range, according to a statement.

Amid chants and placards urging the protection of Aravallis, the Youth Congress urged public participation and launched a toll-free number and website for broader engagement.

Youth Congress State President Nishit Kataria highlighted the environmental and health implications of damaging the Aravalli, critiquing government policies that undermine its protection. Leaders vowed to persist until concrete conservation actions are adopted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

