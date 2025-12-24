Sweeping Gun and Anti-Terror Laws Transform New South Wales
New South Wales has enacted stringent new gun and anti-terrorism legislation following a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The laws cap gun ownership, increase police powers over protests, and ban terrorist symbols, triggering activist backlash and a constitutional challenge.
In response to a recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales has introduced comprehensive gun and anti-terrorism laws.
The legislation, passed with bipartisan support, restricts individual gun ownership, enhances police powers over protests, and prohibits public display of terrorist symbols.
However, the new laws have sparked controversy, with activist groups planning a constitutional challenge over perceived suppression of democratic freedoms.
