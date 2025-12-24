Left Menu

Sweeping Gun and Anti-Terror Laws Transform New South Wales

New South Wales has enacted stringent new gun and anti-terrorism legislation following a deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach. The laws cap gun ownership, increase police powers over protests, and ban terrorist symbols, triggering activist backlash and a constitutional challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 04:26 IST
Sweeping Gun and Anti-Terror Laws Transform New South Wales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach, New South Wales has introduced comprehensive gun and anti-terrorism laws.

The legislation, passed with bipartisan support, restricts individual gun ownership, enhances police powers over protests, and prohibits public display of terrorist symbols.

However, the new laws have sparked controversy, with activist groups planning a constitutional challenge over perceived suppression of democratic freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025