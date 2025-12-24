Left Menu

A Tribute in Bronze: Honoring Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the eve of his 101st birth anniversary. The event, held at Atal Park in Panchkula, included inaugurating 250 'Atal Libraries' and celebrating Vajpayee's significant contributions to India's progress, especially in defense.

Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary. The ceremony took place at Atal Park in Panchkula, where Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other prominent Haryana ministers.

In addition to inaugurating the towering 41-feet-statue, Shah virtually launched 250 'Atal Libraries'. The event was complemented by a documentary screening on Vajpayee's impactful life and legacy. Shah appreciated Vajpayee's multidimensional personality, praising his patriotism, leadership, and contributions to India's nuclear defense capabilities.

The newly unveiled statue and libraries aim to inspire the youth of Haryana with Vajpayee's ideals and life, emphasizing dedication to one's country and strong leadership akin to his exemplary service as Prime Minister.

