Empowering Governance: A Week of Transformation

During the ongoing good governance week, over 17 lakh public grievances have been addressed across states and Union territories. The week-long initiative aims at improving service delivery and efficiency, and includes workshops, camps, and a national workshop to celebrate effective governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:22 IST
Over 17 lakh public grievances have been resolved throughout India's states and Union territories during the annual good governance week, according to the personnel ministry's latest report. This week serves to enhance governance across the nation, from December 19 to 25.

Organized across all 36 states and UTs, the week features various events such as redressal of grievances through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and state portals, special camps, and workshops. To date, more than 1.5 crore service delivery applications have been processed, thanks to over 32,000 camps and workshops.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Jitendra Singh, will inaugurate a national workshop on governance to honor former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This event will spotlight key initiatives, including the significant outcomes of the ongoing special campaign aimed at efficiency and Swachhata. The campaign has generated notable results, clearing space, and generating revenue from scrap and waste.

