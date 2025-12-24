A Call for Unity and Good Governance in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik addressed the public, urging them to foster unity and commit to transparent governance. In his Christmas message, he emphasized the timeless values of hope, love, and compassion, urging reflection on humanism and service.

Championing good governance, Parnaik acknowledged the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, underscoring ethical leadership and public accountability. Good Governance Day serves as a reminder of the vital role of transparency and efficiency in government systems.

Governor Parnaik paid homage to Vajpayee's legacy, encouraging citizen participation through community engagement and social audits for strengthened democratic governance. He called for the active pursuit of good governance principles to facilitate inclusive growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)