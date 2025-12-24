AIADMK Honors MGR, Vows to Reclaim Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, commemorated the 38th death anniversary of the party's founder, M G Ramachandran. Recalling the late leader's influence, Palaniswami praised MGR as a pivotal figure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, who demonstrated empathy for the poor and championed social justice and educational reforms.

During a floral tribute ceremony at MGR's memorial on Marina Beach, Palaniswami vowed to end the rule of the 'evil force DMK,' signaling AIADMK's intent to win the 2026 Assembly elections. Known as 'Puratchi Thalaivar,' MGR's tenure as Chief Minister is remembered for pioneering actions like the statewide mid-day meal scheme.

AIADMK supporters across Tamil Nadu held events such as prayers and blood donation drives in MGR's honor, underscoring his legacy of combining cinematic appeal with effective governance. Party functionaries reiterated their commitment to MGR's vision of protecting democracy and pledged to continue his efforts as the anniversary coincided with the death anniversary of Dravidian leader EV Ramasamy 'Periyar.'

