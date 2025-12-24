Left Menu

Celebrating Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy: A Cultural Extravaganza in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government is commemorating former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 100th birth anniversary with cultural programs statewide. Highlights include unveiling of statues and events celebrating nationalism and culture. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate, emphasizing Vajpayee's enduring legacy in public service and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:57 IST
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to honor the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with an array of cultural events throughout the state. The celebrations on December 25 will feature performances such as poetry recitations, Sufi and folk music, puppetry, and traditional dance forms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil three 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Vajpayee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the newly established Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. This site also hosts a museum that showcases the significant achievements of these influential leaders.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasized that the events will serve to engage citizens with the virtues of nationalism, culture, and public service. Special cultural programs will also be organized at locations linked to Vajpayee's life, ensuring his legacy resonates across Uttar Pradesh.

