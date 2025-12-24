Andhra Pradesh Government Spreads Christmas Cheer with Pastor Honoraria

In a festive gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government has dispersed over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors, marking a special Christmas gift for the religious leaders.

During the Christmas celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the allocation of these funds, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting its spiritual community.

This allocation ensures each pastor receives a generous sum of Rs 6,000 over a span of 12 months, covering the period from December 2024 to November 2025, as confirmed in an official press release.