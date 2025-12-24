Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Spreads Christmas Cheer with Pastor Honoraria

The Andhra Pradesh government disbursed over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors as a Christmas gift. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the funds release during Christmas celebrations. Each pastor will receive Rs 6,000 for 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Spreads Christmas Cheer with Pastor Honoraria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a festive gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government has dispersed over Rs 50 crore as honoraria to more than 8,000 pastors, marking a special Christmas gift for the religious leaders.

During the Christmas celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the allocation of these funds, emphasizing the government's commitment to supporting its spiritual community.

This allocation ensures each pastor receives a generous sum of Rs 6,000 over a span of 12 months, covering the period from December 2024 to November 2025, as confirmed in an official press release.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025