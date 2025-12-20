Ishan Kishan's Triumphant Return: A Gift of Cricket

In a significant development, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin commented on the much-discussed return of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan to India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin described this as a gift from cricket to Kishan, citing the player's unwavering respect for the sport.

Kishan rejoined the team as a key figure following a stellar title-winning run for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). During this tournament, Kishan became the top run-scorer, reinforcing his position in the national side. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube Channel, emphasized, "Life comes back in circles, and Ishan's comeback can be attributed solely to his respect for cricket."

Having amassed 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44 in SMAT, including a century in the final, Kishan's achievements have been undeniable. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-man squad for the World Cup, and Axar Patel will serve as vice-captain, marking a strategic approach for India's campaign starting February 7 against the USA in Mumbai.

