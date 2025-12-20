Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Triumphant Return: A Gift of Cricket

Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Ishan Kishan's return to the Indian T20 World Cup squad, attributing it to Kishan's respect for the game. After leading Jharkhand to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and notable performances in various tournaments, Kishan re-emerges as a vital wicketkeeper-batter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 21:34 IST
Ishan Kishan's Triumphant Return: A Gift of Cricket
Ishan Kishan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin commented on the much-discussed return of wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan to India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Ashwin described this as a gift from cricket to Kishan, citing the player's unwavering respect for the sport.

Kishan rejoined the team as a key figure following a stellar title-winning run for Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). During this tournament, Kishan became the top run-scorer, reinforcing his position in the national side. Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube Channel, emphasized, "Life comes back in circles, and Ishan's comeback can be attributed solely to his respect for cricket."

Having amassed 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44 in SMAT, including a century in the final, Kishan's achievements have been undeniable. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 15-man squad for the World Cup, and Axar Patel will serve as vice-captain, marking a strategic approach for India's campaign starting February 7 against the USA in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025