Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Legacy of Leadership

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. Vajpayee, who served as India's PM for three terms, is revered for his contributions to Indian governance and policy-making. Various programs were organized to commemorate Good Governance Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 11:47 IST
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary on Thursday.

Vajpayee, who assumed the role of India's prime minister for three terms from 1996 to 2004, is remembered for his contributions to the nation's governance.

The Centre commemorates his birth anniversary as Good Governance Day, hosting several events nationwide to honor his legacy and impact on Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

