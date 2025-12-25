Breach of Oath: Controversy in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
The CPI(M)-led LDF has filed a complaint against BJP and Congress councillors for violating statutory norms during the oath-taking ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. The allegation involves taking oaths in the names of deities and martyrs, prompting the LDF to pursue legal action.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M)-led LDF has formally lodged a complaint citing statutory violations during the recent oath-taking ceremony at Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. This move followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unexpected capture of power, thereby ending nearly five decades of Left rule.
The complaint targets 18 BJP councillors and two from the Congress, accusing them of deviating from the legal oath-taking format by invoking deities and martyrs, such as 'Kavilamma' and 'balidanikal'.
According to CPI(M) district secretary V Joy MLA, the LDF plans to initiate legal proceedings, arguing that these actions represent a deliberate breach of local self-government legal norms.
