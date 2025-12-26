Ayodhya's Ram Temple Anniversary Extravaganza

The second anniversary of Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration is set for a grand celebration on December 31, according to temple management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to hoist the flag at Annapurna Temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, acting as the chief guest for the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Religious rituals marking this significant ceremonial milestone will commence on December 27, culminating in the main event on December 31. As part of the celebrations, cultural events are scheduled to start on December 29 and will continue alongside religious programmes until January 2, 2026, as informed by Gopal from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The events will be guided by eminent seer Madhvacharya, with extensive preparations underway to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees from both, national and international origins, as reported by the temple authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)