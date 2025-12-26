Ayodhya's Ram Temple Anniversary Extravaganza
Ayodhya's Ram temple is set to celebrate its second anniversary with a grand ceremony on December 31, featuring cultural events and religious rituals. Key figures include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Celebrations will span from December 27 to January 2, 2026.
- Country:
- India
The second anniversary of Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration is set for a grand celebration on December 31, according to temple management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to hoist the flag at Annapurna Temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, acting as the chief guest for the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Religious rituals marking this significant ceremonial milestone will commence on December 27, culminating in the main event on December 31. As part of the celebrations, cultural events are scheduled to start on December 29 and will continue alongside religious programmes until January 2, 2026, as informed by Gopal from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.
The events will be guided by eminent seer Madhvacharya, with extensive preparations underway to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees from both, national and international origins, as reported by the temple authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sikh gurus' history a unique blend of devotion and valour: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh on Veer Baal Diwas
UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Manmohan Singh on his death anniversary
Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition for Selective Outrage in Bangladesh Incident
Rajnath Singh recalls Vajpayee's repartee, how he handled Pakistani woman's marriage proposal