Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Anniversary Extravaganza

Ayodhya's Ram temple is set to celebrate its second anniversary with a grand ceremony on December 31, featuring cultural events and religious rituals. Key figures include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Celebrations will span from December 27 to January 2, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:57 IST
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Anniversary Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

The second anniversary of Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration is set for a grand celebration on December 31, according to temple management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to hoist the flag at Annapurna Temple within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex, acting as the chief guest for the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Religious rituals marking this significant ceremonial milestone will commence on December 27, culminating in the main event on December 31. As part of the celebrations, cultural events are scheduled to start on December 29 and will continue alongside religious programmes until January 2, 2026, as informed by Gopal from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The events will be guided by eminent seer Madhvacharya, with extensive preparations underway to accommodate the anticipated influx of devotees from both, national and international origins, as reported by the temple authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025