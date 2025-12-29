Amit Shah Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the martyrs of the Assam Agitation at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra memorial, dedicated to the 860 individuals who died in the movement against illegal immigration, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries.

The memorial, inaugurated earlier this month, features a perpetually lit lamp commemorating the martyrs, a gallery with busts of those who perished, and includes a representation of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously visited the site during his two-day state trip. Built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, it also includes a water body, auditorium, prayer hall, bicycle track, and a sound and light show highlighting the Assam Agitation and state history.