Amit Shah Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside Assam's Chief Minister and other officials, paid tribute to martyrs of the Assam Agitation against illegal immigrants at the newly inaugurated Swahid Smarak Kshetra memorial. This tribute honors the 860 individuals who lost their lives in the six-year movement finished in 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:37 IST
The memorial, inaugurated earlier this month, features a perpetually lit lamp commemorating the martyrs, a gallery with busts of those who perished, and includes a representation of Khargeswar Talukdar, the first martyr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously visited the site during his two-day state trip. Built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, it also includes a water body, auditorium, prayer hall, bicycle track, and a sound and light show highlighting the Assam Agitation and state history.

