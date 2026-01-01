Left Menu

Gurugram's New Year's Eve: A Night of Safe Celebrations and Surprising Skirmishes

Gurugram's New Year's Eve celebrations were predominantly peaceful, with police issuing 102 challans for drunk driving. A notable incident involved an assault and threat with a revolver, which led to two arrests. Police efforts ensured minimal disturbances, deploying over 1,000 officers to maintain order.

Gurugram welcomed the New Year with mostly peaceful celebrations. Police reported issuing 102 challans for drunk driving, reflecting their vigilant road safety measures.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora emphasized the city's commitment to maintaining order, as officers effectively managed any potential disturbances.

Notably, in the city's bustling cyber hub, a confrontation emerged when two individuals assaulted a youngster over a minor scuffle involving a car. The dispute escalated with a revolver threat, leading to the arrest of Sonu and Abhishek from Uttar Pradesh. Despite these tensions, MG Road's party scene remained largely calm, thanks to the strategic deployment of over 1,000 police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

