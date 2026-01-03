Political Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Congress of Evading Media Questions
The BJP accused Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh of evading media queries about alleged atrocities against Hindus in West Bengal. This accusation led to claims of disrespect towards religious communities. The Congress announced a nationwide campaign to protect MGNREGA against legislation they oppose.
In a heated political confrontation, the BJP alleged on Saturday that senior Congress figures, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, dodged pressing media inquiries regarding the alleged persecution of Hindus in West Bengal.
The BJP labeled this incident as evidence of the Congress party's disdain and animosity towards Hindu communities. The controversy emerged when reporters questioned Venugopal and Ramesh, leading to fierce criticism from BJP's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi.
In a separate development, Congress announced the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram,' a campaign opposing the VB G-RAM-G Act, arguing for the preservation of MGNREGA as a rights-based initiative. Despite rising tensions, Congress did not immediately respond to BJP's accusations.
