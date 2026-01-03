China Condemns U.S. Actions in Venezuela

China's foreign ministry issued a statement Saturday strongly condemning the United States for its actions in Venezuela, labeling them a violation of international law. The ministry expressed shock over the U.S.'s use of force against a sovereign nation and its leader.

According to China, this conduct by the U.S. represents hegemonic behavior that not only violates Venezuela's sovereignty but also jeopardizes the peace and security across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Asian nation urged Washington to adhere to international law and the principles laid out in the United Nations Charter.

China called on the U.S. to cease its actions that violate the sovereignty and security of countries, aiming for a more peaceful international approach. The statement signals growing tensions between the two global powers over Latin American affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)