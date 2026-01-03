Left Menu

Remembering Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: Legacy of an Odisha Visionary

Leaders, including Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and CM Mohan Charan Majhi, honored former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions to Odisha's development. Patnaik served as Chief Minister from 1980 to 1989 and 1995 to 1999, and as Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:00 IST
Remembering Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: Legacy of an Odisha Visionary
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Odisha's political fraternity came together to honor former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to the leader, highlighting his significant role in the state's progress.

Janaki Ballabh Patnaik held office as Odisha's Chief Minister in two terms, from 1980 to 1989 and from 1995 to 1999, before serving as Governor of Assam between 2009 and 2014. His leadership is credited with advancing Odisha's development and improving the welfare of its people.

Notable figures, including BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also marked the occasion, remembering Patnaik as an architect of modern Odisha. Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik praised his dedication to democratic values and contributions to literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

Telangana Abolishes Controversial Two-Child Norm for Local Polls

 India
2
CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

CJI Surya Kant Lays Foundation for Judicial Infrastructure Boost in Bihar

 India
3
Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

Explosive Tensions: U.S. Strikes in Venezuela Amid Conflict Over Resources

 Global
4
IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

IndiGo Boosts Regional Connectivity with Puducherry Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026