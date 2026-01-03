Remembering Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: Legacy of an Odisha Visionary
Leaders, including Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and CM Mohan Charan Majhi, honored former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions to Odisha's development. Patnaik served as Chief Minister from 1980 to 1989 and 1995 to 1999, and as Governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014.
On Saturday, Odisha's political fraternity came together to honor former Chief Minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik on his 99th birth anniversary. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid tribute to the leader, highlighting his significant role in the state's progress.
Janaki Ballabh Patnaik held office as Odisha's Chief Minister in two terms, from 1980 to 1989 and from 1995 to 1999, before serving as Governor of Assam between 2009 and 2014. His leadership is credited with advancing Odisha's development and improving the welfare of its people.
Notable figures, including BJD president Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also marked the occasion, remembering Patnaik as an architect of modern Odisha. Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik praised his dedication to democratic values and contributions to literature.
