Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: A Centenary of Culture, Politics, and Vision

On Janaki Ballabh Patnaik's birth centenary, political leaders across parties hailed him as a versatile statesman and cultural icon. He is remembered for his contributions to Odisha's development, literature, and politics. Patnaik's initiatives, such as the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme for the poor, are seen as precursors to national policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-01-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:28 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: A Centenary of Culture, Politics, and Vision
  • Country:
  • India

On the centenary of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, a slew of political leaders from various parties united to commend the former Odisha chief minister for his multifaceted contributions as a leader, scholar, and cultural patron.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with BJD president Naveen Patnaik and several Congress figures, paid homage to the visionary statesman at a ceremony that highlighted his profound influence on Odisha's socio-political landscape.

Majhi emphasized Patnaik's inspiring role in state politics, while Congress leaders praised his pioneering welfare schemes. The event, organized by the J B Patnaik Satvarshiki Coordination Committee, underscored the lasting impact of Patnaik's initiatives in industrialization and irrigation projects.

TRENDING

1
TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

TMC's New Wage Promise: A Game-Changer for Bengal's Tea Workers?

 India
2
Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

Chilling Winter: Northern India in the Grip of a Cold Wave

 India
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

Global Reactions to U.S. Military Action in Venezuela

 Global
4
Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

Ajit Pawar Slams BJP for Pune's Development Woes Ahead of Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026