Celebrating the Legacy of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: A Centenary of Culture, Politics, and Vision
On Janaki Ballabh Patnaik's birth centenary, political leaders across parties hailed him as a versatile statesman and cultural icon. He is remembered for his contributions to Odisha's development, literature, and politics. Patnaik's initiatives, such as the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme for the poor, are seen as precursors to national policies.
- Country:
- India
On the centenary of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, a slew of political leaders from various parties united to commend the former Odisha chief minister for his multifaceted contributions as a leader, scholar, and cultural patron.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with BJD president Naveen Patnaik and several Congress figures, paid homage to the visionary statesman at a ceremony that highlighted his profound influence on Odisha's socio-political landscape.
Majhi emphasized Patnaik's inspiring role in state politics, while Congress leaders praised his pioneering welfare schemes. The event, organized by the J B Patnaik Satvarshiki Coordination Committee, underscored the lasting impact of Patnaik's initiatives in industrialization and irrigation projects.
