Celebrating the Legacy of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik: A Centenary of Culture, Politics, and Vision

On the centenary of Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, a slew of political leaders from various parties united to commend the former Odisha chief minister for his multifaceted contributions as a leader, scholar, and cultural patron.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with BJD president Naveen Patnaik and several Congress figures, paid homage to the visionary statesman at a ceremony that highlighted his profound influence on Odisha's socio-political landscape.

Majhi emphasized Patnaik's inspiring role in state politics, while Congress leaders praised his pioneering welfare schemes. The event, organized by the J B Patnaik Satvarshiki Coordination Committee, underscored the lasting impact of Patnaik's initiatives in industrialization and irrigation projects.