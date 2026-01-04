Dhurandhar Triumph: Sara Arjun's Grateful Ode to Cinema's Resurgence

Actor Sara Arjun took to social media on Sunday to express her heartfelt gratitude toward the audience for their overwhelming response to her latest film, 'Dhurandhar.' Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released on December 5 and has already amassed over Rs 1000 crore in global box office collections. The film features Ranveer Singh in a leading role, supported by an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. 'Dhurandhar' is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios.

Sara Arjun reflected on discussions regarding the waning patience for long-form storytelling, noting that 'Dhurandhar' has effectively countered this narrative. She praised the audience for their unwavering support, attributing the film's journey to the collective belief and enthusiasm of the viewers. The 20-year-old actress expressed how the audience's connection with the film reinforces her dedication to acting, describing the warmth and kindness received as overwhelming and fulfilling.

Debuting in Bollywood with 'Dhurandhar,' Sara Arjun emphasized how early encouragement has strengthened her resolve. She recognized acting as a performative art, aiming to elicit genuine emotions in viewers. Acknowledging that the film's success is a team effort, she remains deeply appreciative for being part of a project that touched many. The story, set in Karachi's Lyari town, known for its tumultuous history, will continue with a second installment scheduled for release on March 19.