Tragic Firecracker Explosion at Church Celebration

A firecracker explosion at a church festival in Ernakulam resulted in the death of Ravi, 68, and seriously injured James, 46. The tragic incident at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, Kadathy, prompted police charges against church officials under applicable laws, highlighting the dangers of handling explosives.

A tragic incident unfolded in Ernakulam district as a 68-year-old man, Ravi, lost his life, and another individual, James, sustained severe burns following a firecracker explosion. The mishap occurred during a church festival at St Peter's and St Paul's Church in Kadathy, around 8:30 am.

Ravi was reportedly filling explosives into a firecracker frame when it accidentally exploded, causing critical injuries that led to his death despite emergency medical attention. James, aged 46, suffered significant burn injuries but is currently reported to be in stable condition.

The police have launched an investigation, charging parish priest Fr Biju Varkey, along with Sabu Paul and Eldho C M, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Explosives Act. This tragedy underscores the potential dangers inherent in handling explosives during festive celebrations.

