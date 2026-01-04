Left Menu

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Alleges Death Threats Over IPL Controversy

Anand Dubey, a Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, reported receiving death threats after praising the BCCI's decision to remove Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad. Police investigations are underway to trace the source of these threats, which Dubey called a serious issue needing urgent attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:36 IST
Shiv Sena Spokesperson Alleges Death Threats Over IPL Controversy
Anand Dubey
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Dubey, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), has come forward claiming he received death threats following his endorsement of a controversial move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He praised the directive that led to Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from Kolkata Knight Riders' 2026 IPL squad, leading to messages and calls threatening him, as confirmed by Samta Nagar police.

An NC has been filed, and police are working to identify the perpetrators amidst rising political tensions between neighboring countries.

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026