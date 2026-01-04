Shiv Sena Spokesperson Alleges Death Threats Over IPL Controversy

Anand Dubey, a spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), has come forward claiming he received death threats following his endorsement of a controversial move by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He praised the directive that led to Mustafizur Rahman's exclusion from Kolkata Knight Riders' 2026 IPL squad, leading to messages and calls threatening him, as confirmed by Samta Nagar police.

An NC has been filed, and police are working to identify the perpetrators amidst rising political tensions between neighboring countries.