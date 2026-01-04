Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Officer’s Wife’s Death in Andhra Pradesh

The wife of an All India Services officer in Andhra Pradesh died under mysterious circumstances after being admitted to a hospital with a throat infection. Despite efforts to save her, she was declared dead the next morning. A complaint has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The untimely death of an All India Services officer's wife under mysterious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh has raised serious questions. She was admitted to a local private hospital with a throat infection but was later found unconscious.

Efforts to revive the 39-year-old woman through CPR were futile, leading to her being pronounced dead by the attending medical staff. Her husband was at her side overnight, witnessing the unexpected turn of events.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation following a complaint from her family, and a medico-legal case has been initiated. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, with police registering a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

