Mystery Surrounding Officer’s Wife’s Death in Andhra Pradesh

The untimely death of an All India Services officer's wife under mysterious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh has raised serious questions. She was admitted to a local private hospital with a throat infection but was later found unconscious.

Efforts to revive the 39-year-old woman through CPR were futile, leading to her being pronounced dead by the attending medical staff. Her husband was at her side overnight, witnessing the unexpected turn of events.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation following a complaint from her family, and a medico-legal case has been initiated. The exact cause of death remains undetermined, with police registering a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).