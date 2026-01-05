Chief Ministers' Meet: A Courtesy Call Amidst DigiFest
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma at the latter's residence. The visit took place ahead of Yadav's participation in the 'DigiFest'. Prominent political figures, including Deputy CM Dr Prem Chand Bairwa, were also present during this ceremonial courtesy meet.
In a significant political gesture, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a courtesy call on Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma at Sharma's residence in Civil Lines. The interaction highlighted the cordial relation between the two states.
Upon Yadav's arrival, Sharma extended a warm welcome by presenting a bouquet, underscoring the amicable spirit of the meeting. The visit was scheduled before Yadav's participation in the 'DigiFest' event later that day.
The occasion was marked by the presence of key political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa. Ministers Suresh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Gautam Dak, along with several MLAs, were also in attendance, reflecting the importance of the meet.
