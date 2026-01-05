Resilient Revival: Celebrating Somnath's Indomitable Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on January 11, as plans unfold for a year-long celebration at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. The event aims to honor the resilience of Indian civilization, epitomized by the temple's storied history.

The Somnath Temple, located on Gujarat's Arabian Sea coast, has withstood numerous attacks over the centuries, becoming a symbol of the nation's indomitable spirit. Modi's participation in the event comes as the world marks 1,000 years since the first attack on the temple, celebrating its enduring legacy.

Speaking in a blog post, Modi underscored the significance of Somnath, citing its reconstruction post-independence under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He emphasized India's current global standing, attributing it to the cultural strength symbolized by the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)