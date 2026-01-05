Reviving Tradition: The Resurgence of Panchkosi Parikrama

The Panchkosi Parikrama, a deeply revered five-day pilgrimage, began anew at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. Celebrated for its cultural significance, this pilgrimage takes devotees on a spiritual journey across prominent religious sites near the Sangam, offering them the esteemed darshan of sacred locations near the holy river confluence.

Under the leadership of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the event started with a Ganga Puja and will conclude with a bhandara for saints and ascetics. Coordination by the Magh Mela administration ensures smooth traffic and event management as the procession moves from the Ganga Puja to sacred sites like the Akshayavat and Adi Shankar Vimana Mandapam temple.

This ancient pilgrimage, described by Mahant Hari Giri as a vital tradition of Prayag, covers an extensive area marked by the sacred confluence zones of Antarvedi, Madhyavedi, and Bahirvedi. Discontinued 556 years ago, the tradition was revived in 2019, maintaining an uninterrupted spiritual legacy under the administration of the Yogi Adityanath government.

(With inputs from agencies.)