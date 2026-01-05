Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: The Resurgence of Panchkosi Parikrama

The Panchkosi Parikrama is a revered five-day pilgrimage that takes devotees across prominent religious sites near Sangam in Prayagraj. Once discontinued, it was revived in 2019 and continues to be a significant spiritual event hosted during Magh Mela, symbolizing Prayag's rich cultural traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:39 IST
Reviving Tradition: The Resurgence of Panchkosi Parikrama
  • Country:
  • India

The Panchkosi Parikrama, a deeply revered five-day pilgrimage, began anew at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj on Monday. Celebrated for its cultural significance, this pilgrimage takes devotees on a spiritual journey across prominent religious sites near the Sangam, offering them the esteemed darshan of sacred locations near the holy river confluence.

Under the leadership of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the event started with a Ganga Puja and will conclude with a bhandara for saints and ascetics. Coordination by the Magh Mela administration ensures smooth traffic and event management as the procession moves from the Ganga Puja to sacred sites like the Akshayavat and Adi Shankar Vimana Mandapam temple.

This ancient pilgrimage, described by Mahant Hari Giri as a vital tradition of Prayag, covers an extensive area marked by the sacred confluence zones of Antarvedi, Madhyavedi, and Bahirvedi. Discontinued 556 years ago, the tradition was revived in 2019, maintaining an uninterrupted spiritual legacy under the administration of the Yogi Adityanath government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
2
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global
3
Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

 India
4
Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

Wall Street Surges as Military Action and Financial Stocks Fuel Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026