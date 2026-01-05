Left Menu

Celebrating the Spiritual Legacy of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda

The Yogoda Satsanga Society of India celebrated the 133rd birth anniversary of its founder, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, with a special event in Ranchi. Attendees participated in meditation, bhajans, and a bhandara serving over 10,000 devotees, commemorating Yogananda’s enduring spiritual influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), headquartered in Ranchi, commemorated the 133rd birth anniversary of its distinguished founder, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, with a series of spiritual events.

The celebration started with a special group meditation and an insightful talk about Yogananda, both of which were made accessible via a livestream.

The day's events continued with devotional singing, a Guru puja, and a yajna, culminating in a bhandara that provided meals to over 10,000 devotees and guests from surrounding areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

