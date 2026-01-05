Celebrating the Spiritual Legacy of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda

The Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), headquartered in Ranchi, commemorated the 133rd birth anniversary of its distinguished founder, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, with a series of spiritual events.

The celebration started with a special group meditation and an insightful talk about Yogananda, both of which were made accessible via a livestream.

The day's events continued with devotional singing, a Guru puja, and a yajna, culminating in a bhandara that provided meals to over 10,000 devotees and guests from surrounding areas.

