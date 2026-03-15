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Modi's Defense of Om Birla: Safeguarding Parliamentary Dignity amidst Political Turbulence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress-led resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, highlighting the move's self-serving motives. Modi praised Birla's commitment to democratic principles and parliamentary decorum while emphasizing the importance of inclusive dialogue. The opposition's motion was defeated in a voice vote after intense debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:26 IST
Modi's Defense of Om Birla: Safeguarding Parliamentary Dignity amidst Political Turbulence
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress during his Sunday's address, accusing it of self-interest in attempting to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The controversial motion brought forth by the opposition was decisively defeated, revealing stark political divides in the house.

Modi lauded Birla's dedication to democratic values and parliamentary discourse, emphasizing the need for inclusive dialogue despite political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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