Hindalco: Aluminium Operations Steady Despite Geopolitical Turmoil

Hindalco Industries has assured stakeholders that its aluminium extrusions business remains operational, countering claims of halted product sales due to unfolding global geopolitical tensions.

The company stated that recent customer communications about potential supply disruptions were routine notices following force majeure declarations by some gas suppliers.

Hindalco's operations, including its aluminium smelting activities, remain stable and powered by its coal-based captive power plants, with limited impact expected on production and financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)