Left Menu

Hindalco: Aluminium Operations Steady Despite Geopolitical Turmoil

Hindalco Industries has clarified that its aluminium extrusions business is unaffected by global geopolitical tensions, despite reports to the contrary. The company maintains that a recent communication about potential disruptions was routine and primarily concerns a small percentage of its operations, with no impact on overall performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:25 IST
Hindalco: Aluminium Operations Steady Despite Geopolitical Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries has assured stakeholders that its aluminium extrusions business remains operational, countering claims of halted product sales due to unfolding global geopolitical tensions.

The company stated that recent customer communications about potential supply disruptions were routine notices following force majeure declarations by some gas suppliers.

Hindalco's operations, including its aluminium smelting activities, remain stable and powered by its coal-based captive power plants, with limited impact expected on production and financial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026