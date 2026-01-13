Left Menu

Vibrant Traditions: Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Assam

The Bhogali Bihu festival in Assam, celebrated at the end of the harvest season, symbolizes abundance, unity, and joy. Governor Acharya and CM Sarma highlight its cultural significance and communal spirit. Traditional structures like 'Bhelaghars' play a central role in community festivities, culminating with ritual fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:42 IST
Vibrant Traditions: Bhogali Bihu Celebrations in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In a festive address, Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their greetings as the state celebrates Bhogali Bihu and Uruka. The festival, noted for its vibrant spirit, marks the end of the harvest season, celebrating abundance, gratitude, and unity among communities.

Governor Acharya emphasized that Bhogali Bihu is a time for sharing, feasting, and transcending societal barriers, reinforcing cultural roots while embracing progress. He expressed hopes for happiness and prosperity, encouraging collective efforts towards an Atmanirbhar Assam.

The festival features 'Bhelaghars', intricate hay-and-bamboo structures, around which communities gather for feasts. These, along with 'Mejis', are ceremonially set on fire as offerings to the fire god, highlighting the festival's rich heritage and importance of nurturing nature alongside development.

