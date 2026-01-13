Left Menu

Secret Alchemist Raises $3 Million to Transform Indian Perfumery with Clean Fragrances

Secret Alchemist, India's first clean perfume brand, secured $3 million in seed funding, led by Unilever Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners. Founded by Ankita Thadani, Akash Valia, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the brand focuses on ingredient-led, clean fragrances and aims to expand its portfolio and global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:19 IST
Secret Alchemist, India's pioneering clean perfume brand, has secured a $3 million seed funding round driven by Unilever Ventures, with added support from DSG Consumer Partners. This milestone reflects strong investor confidence in the brand's potential to redefine Indian perfumery with clean, ingredient-led fragrances for modern consumers.

Founded by Ankita Thadani, Akash Valia, and celebrity Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Secret Alchemist intends to use the funds to expand its fragrance range, enhance R&D capabilities, and boost team leadership. The vision extends to solidifying brand presence and scaling distribution networks as the company aims for a global impact.

The founders emphasize transparency and quality in formulation, in tune with the global shift toward clean and honest beauty products. Their innovative fragrances blend the art of aromatherapy with modern perfumery, designed for the conscious consumer seeking wellness and self-expression through scents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

