Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Formula One, a sport with a rapidly growing youth following, faces backlash from 162 anti-tobacco organizations. Urgings for the sport to terminate sponsorships with tobacco companies, like Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, highlight an alleged discord with F1's appeal to younger audiences.

The campaigns target nicotine pouch sponsorships, criticized for clashing with F1's youth-friendly image, especially given visible branding at races. Despite these concerns, F1 emphasizes compliance with existing laws while sponsoring companies claim adult-targeted marketing.

With the sport fostering partnerships with youth-centric brands and engaging content like Netflix's Drive to Survive, the call to sever tobacco ties grows louder. Advocates argue that glorifying nicotine reduces sport with youth, urging F1 to act responsibly in its sponsorship choices.