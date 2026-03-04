Left Menu

Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Anti-tobacco groups urge Formula One to cease sponsorships with tobacco companies marketing nicotine pouches, citing conflicts with F1's youth engagement strategy. Big brands like Philip Morris and BAT sponsor leading teams, sparking calls for a ban; F1 insists on legal compliance amid concern for its young audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One, a sport with a rapidly growing youth following, faces backlash from 162 anti-tobacco organizations. Urgings for the sport to terminate sponsorships with tobacco companies, like Philip Morris International and British American Tobacco, highlight an alleged discord with F1's appeal to younger audiences.

The campaigns target nicotine pouch sponsorships, criticized for clashing with F1's youth-friendly image, especially given visible branding at races. Despite these concerns, F1 emphasizes compliance with existing laws while sponsoring companies claim adult-targeted marketing.

With the sport fostering partnerships with youth-centric brands and engaging content like Netflix's Drive to Survive, the call to sever tobacco ties grows louder. Advocates argue that glorifying nicotine reduces sport with youth, urging F1 to act responsibly in its sponsorship choices.

