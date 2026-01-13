Royal Enfield Enters Virtual World with BGMI Partnership
Royal Enfield and Krafton India announce a collaboration to introduce the Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 as rideable motorcycles in BGMI, enhancing the game's universe with their debut on January 19, 2026. This venture emphasizes freedom and creativity, creating a unique blend of digital and physical worlds.
Royal Enfield is making strides into the virtual realm by collaborating with Krafton India to feature their motorcycles in the popular online game, Battleground's Mobile India (BGMI).
The iconic Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 will be rideable within the game starting January 19, 2026, with the game's new update going live on January 15, 2026.
This partnership signifies more than mere visibility; it represents a blending of Royal Enfield's deep-rooted automotive heritage with BGMI's thriving digital world, aiming to bring forth shared values of thrill and creativity to their communities.