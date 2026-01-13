Karuna Abhiyan: Gujarat's Lifeline for Injured Birds During Uttarayan

Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, accompanied by Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, visited the Wildlife Care Centre in Ahmedabad's Bodakdev area on Tuesday. This centre operates as part of the Karuna Abhiyan initiative, aimed at safeguarding birds from kite string injuries during the Uttarayan festival and ensuring timely medical care.

AP Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, described Karuna Abhiyan as a unique initiative aimed at rescuing injured birds during Uttarayan. From January 10 to 20, the campaign successfully saved thousands of birds. It was supported by the Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, Municipal Corporations, and numerous voluntary groups.

Under Karuna Abhiyan-2026, over 728 veterinary doctors and 8,620 volunteers are dedicated to service statewide, with more than 1,036 treatment centres. Animal hospitals and mobile clinics will operate throughout the campaign. The initiative, launched in 2017, has rescued 1,12,951 animals and birds, setting a nationwide example.

During last year's Karuna Abhiyan, 12,771 animals and birds were rescued, with 1,03,874 being treated and saved over the past nine years. This campaign aims to prevent kite string injuries during Uttarayan, held from January 10 to 20, 2026, under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel. The Forest Department has introduced the 24x7 WhatsApp number 8320002000 and helpline 1926 for assistance.

The Chief Minister's visit was attended by Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, District Panchayat President Kanchanben, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, and other officials from the State Forest and Environment Department, Animal Husbandry Department, and various organizations part of the Karuna Abhiyan. Volunteers and NCC cadets also participated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)