1930: A Cyber-Crime Drama Making Waves on the Festival Circuit

Meraki Solutions' short film '1930' is making a remarkable impact in the film industry with its bold depiction of cyber-crime and digital fraud. Already a recipient of numerous accolades, including Best Short Film at the Asian International Filmfare Awards and the Indian Movie Awards, '1930' is set for a wider release on Hungama OTT.

Starring and produced by Vanitaa Pande, known for her soulful music, the film follows a young woman's harrowing encounter with digital scammers. The narrative, rooted in true events, serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the frightening ease with which individuals can be ensnared by cyber-criminals.

Directed by Saandesh Nayak, written by Aparna Pasalkar, and featuring an ensemble cast, '1930' showcases Meraki Solutions' dedication to socially relevant storytelling. Its upcoming OTT debut aims to further disperse its critical message about cyber safety to a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)