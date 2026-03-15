Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli's Historic Victory: A New Era for Mercedes

Italian driver Kimi Antonelli, 19, made headlines with his first Formula One win at the Chinese Grand Prix. Teamed with Mercedes' George Russell, they achieved a one-two finish. Toto Wolff, Mercedes' boss, praised Antonelli's performance, marking it as a pivotal moment in the team's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:27 IST
Kimi Antonelli's Historic Victory: A New Era for Mercedes
  • Country:
  • China

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden Formula One victory at the age of 19, making waves at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a Mercedes-dominated one-two finish, Antonelli, accompanied by team leader George Russell, outperformed critics who questioned his early entry into the sport. Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, expressed profound pride and surprise at Antonelli's rapid success, seeing it as a powerful testament to the team's strategic choices and promising future.

Despite a heart-stopping moment three laps from the end, Antonelli's performance stood as a testament to his emerging talent and ability to learn under pressure, with Wolff acknowledging that the young driver's trajectory exceeded expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026