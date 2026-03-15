Kimi Antonelli's Historic Victory: A New Era for Mercedes

Italian prodigy Kimi Antonelli secured his maiden Formula One victory at the age of 19, making waves at the Chinese Grand Prix.

In a Mercedes-dominated one-two finish, Antonelli, accompanied by team leader George Russell, outperformed critics who questioned his early entry into the sport. Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, expressed profound pride and surprise at Antonelli's rapid success, seeing it as a powerful testament to the team's strategic choices and promising future.

Despite a heart-stopping moment three laps from the end, Antonelli's performance stood as a testament to his emerging talent and ability to learn under pressure, with Wolff acknowledging that the young driver's trajectory exceeded expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)