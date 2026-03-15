NHAI Increases FASTag Annual Pass Rates for 2026-27

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced on Sunday an increase in the annual pass fee for the upcoming 2026-27 financial year. Starting April 1, the charge will rise by Rs 75, bringing the new total to Rs 3,075.

The adjustment aligns with the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Launched on August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass aims to provide cost-effective highway travel for non-commercial vehicle owners, who now number over 56 lakh.

This revised fee applies to vehicles with a valid FASTag and offers convenience by eliminating frequent toll recharges. Activation occurs within two hours of payment via the Rajmarg Yatra App or NHAI's website, supporting a year or 200 crossings on national highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)