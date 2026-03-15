The Resurgence of Traditional Love Stories: Zoya Akhtar's Insights

Veteran filmmaker Zoya Akhtar anticipates a renaissance of traditional love stories in the film industry. At a screenwriting workshop hosted by Whistling Woods International and the Screenwriters Association of India, Akhtar responded to queries about themes budding writers should tackle. She emphasized cyclical changes in storytelling, suggesting love stories may regain popularity soon.

Highlighting several recent box-office successes, Akhtar mentioned films like 'Saiyaara,' 'Tere Ishk Mein,' and 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat,' as indicators of the trend. She also unveiled her ongoing projects, including directing 'Dahaad 2' and developing new screenplays, hinting at exciting ventures ahead without giving detailed specifics.

Reflecting on her initial work, especially her debut 'Luck by Chance,' Akhtar shared an anecdote about her evolving writing style. Initially crafting extensive scripts without editing, she now refines her drafts meticulously. Collaborative efforts with Reema Kagti and other writers were pivotal in honing her skills. Esteemed writers Manisha Korde, Mitesh Shah, and lyricist Ginny Diwan were among the workshop's attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)