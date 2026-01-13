Left Menu

The Rise and Fall of Dilbert's Creator: A Cartoonist's Journey

Scott Adams, creator of the 'Dilbert' comic strip, passed away at 68. Known for capturing modern office culture, Adams faced controversy in 2023 due to racist remarks. Despite initial acclaim, including 'Dilbert' making Time's influential list, Adams' career ended amidst backlash and dropped syndication.

Scott Adams, the well-known creator of the popular comic strip 'Dilbert,' has died at the age of 68. His comic strip captured the essence and absurdity of modern office life, making him a prominent figure in the comic industry.

Adams' career took a significant turn in 2023 when his public statements about race led to controversy, causing newspapers and his distributor to sever ties, effectively ending the widespread syndication of 'Dilbert.' Despite this, Adams launched 'Dilbert Reborn' and continued to engage in political and social discourse.

Known for his satirical take on corporate culture, 'Dilbert' was celebrated for its humor and relatability. Yet, as Adams' own views began to polarize audiences, his work faced increasing scrutiny. His passing marks the end of a turbulent chapter in the world of comics.

