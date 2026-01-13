Emraan Hashmi's Candid Take on the Evolving Theatrical Landscape

Emraan Hashmi raises concerns over the dwindling state of the theatrical film industry, citing a noticeable shift in audience preferences towards event films, while mid-size movies struggle to draw crowds. According to the actor, an increasing number of films find their home on OTT platforms due to their concept-driven nature.

Hashmi explains that audiences now prefer waiting for a movie's OTT release, which happens shortly after its theatrical debut, given the high expenses associated with visiting cinemas. This trend has affected the ability of smaller films to succeed in theatres, leading filmmakers to become risk-averse.

Reflecting on these developments, Hashmi emphasizes the loss of the single-screen audience which once played a crucial role in the industry's success. He expresses hope that projects like his upcoming series 'Taskaree', made for the digital space, can bridge the gap with younger viewers while delivering novel content.

(With inputs from agencies.)