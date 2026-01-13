Left Menu

Emraan Hashmi's Candid Take on the Evolving Theatrical Landscape

Emraan Hashmi discusses the challenges the theatrical film industry is facing, emphasizing a shift towards event films over mid-size projects. With the rise of OTT platforms, audiences skip theatres due to high costs and limited appeal. Hashmi's focus is now on selective projects including his upcoming series 'Taskaree'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:57 IST
Emraan Hashmi's Candid Take on the Evolving Theatrical Landscape
Actor
  • Country:
  • India

Emraan Hashmi raises concerns over the dwindling state of the theatrical film industry, citing a noticeable shift in audience preferences towards event films, while mid-size movies struggle to draw crowds. According to the actor, an increasing number of films find their home on OTT platforms due to their concept-driven nature.

Hashmi explains that audiences now prefer waiting for a movie's OTT release, which happens shortly after its theatrical debut, given the high expenses associated with visiting cinemas. This trend has affected the ability of smaller films to succeed in theatres, leading filmmakers to become risk-averse.

Reflecting on these developments, Hashmi emphasizes the loss of the single-screen audience which once played a crucial role in the industry's success. He expresses hope that projects like his upcoming series 'Taskaree', made for the digital space, can bridge the gap with younger viewers while delivering novel content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Golden Era of Metro Rail Boosting Financial Stability

The Golden Era of Metro Rail Boosting Financial Stability

 India
2
Mahima Chaudhry Calls for Civic Reforms Ahead of BMC Elections

Mahima Chaudhry Calls for Civic Reforms Ahead of BMC Elections

 India
3
Spain's Tourism Surge: Aiming for 100 Million Visitors

Spain's Tourism Surge: Aiming for 100 Million Visitors

 Global
4
Russia and China's Greenland Standoff with the West

Russia and China's Greenland Standoff with the West

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Using Mobile Messages to Protect Girls’ Education During School Closures in Pakistan

How Rising Heat Pushes Workers into Informality and Reshapes Firm Productivity in India

Why Early and Substantive Project Restructuring Improves World Bank Project Performance

Beyond Legal Reform: How Social Norms Decide Women’s Access to Work, Pay, and Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026