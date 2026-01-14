New Casino Drama 'The Dealer' by 'Squid Game' Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Announced

Netflix has officially announced 'The Dealer', an intriguing new project from Hwang Dong-hyuk, the mastermind behind the global sensation 'Squid Game'. The upcoming series promises a gripping tale set in the perilous world of casino crime drama, combining Hwang's signature storytelling with a fresh narrative approach.

'The Dealer' boasts a star-studded cast including Jung So-min, Ryoo Seung-bum, and Lee Soo-hyuk. The storyline centers around Geonhwa, a proficient casino dealer whose life spirals out of control following a housing fraud. As she navigates the dangerous gambling underworld, she must harness hidden talents to regain control.

Marking the directorial debut for esteemed cinematographer Choi Young-hwan, the series is being produced under Hwang's Firstman Studio banner. As production continues, audiences eagerly await further details, especially regarding its premiere, with anticipation already building around this thrilling new saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)