Sudarshan Chakra Corps Honors Heroes on Veterans Day
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal marked Veterans Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial. The event, attended by senior veterans and the local community, honored the bravery and service of military personnel. Lt General Arvind Chauhan expressed gratitude for veterans' dedication to India's security.
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal commemorated Veterans Day with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Dronachal, on Wednesday, drawing attendance from senior veterans and local community members.
The ceremony highlighted the enduring spirit of soldiers who have selflessly served the nation with distinction. Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding, and senior armed forces veterans paid tribute to the fallen heroes.
Lt General Chauhan expressed profound gratitude to veterans and their families, acknowledging their unwavering contributions to maintaining India's sovereignty and security. The commemoration concluded with heartfelt interactions, underscoring the community's appreciation for the sacrifices of the Bhopal veterans.
