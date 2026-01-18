Introducing the Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a new annual Literature Award titled 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu' for distinguished works in several classical languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. The award will be supported by the state government and offers a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh to winners in its first phase.
In a significant boost for literary circles, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an annual Literature Award.
Known as the 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu,' this award carries a Rs 5 lakh cash prize and aims to honor the best literary works in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.
The initiative, backed by the state government, will initially focus on recognizing outstanding contributions in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali, and Marathi.
