Introducing the Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu

In a significant boost for literary circles, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an annual Literature Award.

Known as the 'Semmozhi Illakiya Virudhu,' this award carries a Rs 5 lakh cash prize and aims to honor the best literary works in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

The initiative, backed by the state government, will initially focus on recognizing outstanding contributions in languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odiya, Bengali, and Marathi.

