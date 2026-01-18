Navarro Criticizes India's AI Role and Trade Policies

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has once again set his sights on India, questioning why American resources are being used to support the development of Artificial Intelligence there.

On Saturday, Navarro expressed his concerns as US-India relations remain tense. The tensions began after President Donald Trump imposed substantial tariffs on various Indian goods, including a 50 percent tariff and an additional 25 percent duty related to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Navarro said, 'It's like, why are Americans paying for AI in India? Chat GPT is operating on US soil, using American electricity, and servicing large users abroad. This is among the issues that need attention as ties between New Delhi and Washington experience tension over tariff disputes and other political disagreements.'

(With inputs from agencies.)