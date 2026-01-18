Left Menu

Navarro Criticizes India's AI Role and Trade Policies

Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor, criticized India's involvement in Artificial Intelligence, questioning why Americans should fund it. His comments came amid strained US-India relations exacerbated by tariffs. Navarro also targeted India's oil purchases from Russia and criticized BRICS nations for their trade practices.

Updated: 18-01-2026 19:34 IST
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has once again set his sights on India, questioning why American resources are being used to support the development of Artificial Intelligence there.

On Saturday, Navarro expressed his concerns as US-India relations remain tense. The tensions began after President Donald Trump imposed substantial tariffs on various Indian goods, including a 50 percent tariff and an additional 25 percent duty related to India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

During an interview on Real America's Voice, Navarro said, 'It's like, why are Americans paying for AI in India? Chat GPT is operating on US soil, using American electricity, and servicing large users abroad. This is among the issues that need attention as ties between New Delhi and Washington experience tension over tariff disputes and other political disagreements.'

