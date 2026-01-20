Left Menu

Thehraav: Celebrating the Art of Indian Handloom

Celebrated textile designer Vidhi Singhania returns to Mumbai with her exhibition 'Thehraav,' showcasing her dedication to Indian handloom and craftsmanship. The event reflects her journey over three decades, featuring handwoven Kota and Banarasi sarees, modern silhouettes, and a commitment to traditional artisanal excellence.

Vidhi Singhania, a celebrated textile designer, returns to Mumbai with her much-awaited exhibition, 'Thehraav.' The showcase marks a personal and professional homecoming, reflecting her unwavering dedication to Indian handloom and artisanal craftsmanship for over three decades.

Set to take place on January 23rd, 2026, at the Trident Oberoi Hotel, 'Thehraav' highlights the beauty of pausing amidst fast-paced fashion. It focuses on handcrafted masterpieces, including handwoven Kota and Banarasi sarees, alongside modern silhouettes, emphasizing heritage and continuity.

Vidhi Singhania's work has been pivotal in reviving traditional weaves, such as Kota Doria and Banarasi textiles, collaborating closely with master artisans. Her approach balances timeless elegance with contemporary appeal, making her synonymous with the luxury and authenticity of Indian textiles.

