Nanded District Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination

The Nanded district administration in central Maharashtra has ramped up its enforcement of a law aimed at curbing illegal sex determination and female foeticide, according to an official announcement.

District Collector Rahul Kardile has mandated stringent action against these unlawful activities, underscoring the district's commitment to strictly uphold the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

In a noteworthy move, the state government has introduced a Rs 1 lakh reward for credible information on sex determination and abortion networks. During a recent District-Level Vigilance Committee meeting, strategies for enforcement and public awareness were discussed, alongside a review of sonography and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centers. Coordinated efforts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are also underway to combat unauthorized abortions.

