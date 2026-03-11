Nanded District Cracks Down on Illegal Sex Determination
Nanded district in Maharashtra is intensifying enforcement of the PCPNDT Act to combat illegal sex determination and female foeticide. District Collector Rahul Kardile is leading efforts in coordination with the health and FDA departments, announcing rewards for information, and focusing on awareness campaigns.
- Country:
- India
The Nanded district administration in central Maharashtra has ramped up its enforcement of a law aimed at curbing illegal sex determination and female foeticide, according to an official announcement.
District Collector Rahul Kardile has mandated stringent action against these unlawful activities, underscoring the district's commitment to strictly uphold the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
In a noteworthy move, the state government has introduced a Rs 1 lakh reward for credible information on sex determination and abortion networks. During a recent District-Level Vigilance Committee meeting, strategies for enforcement and public awareness were discussed, alongside a review of sonography and Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) centers. Coordinated efforts with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are also underway to combat unauthorized abortions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Scare at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan: A Hoax Threat Sparks Alert
Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai gets bomb threat amid ongoing budget session: Police.
Maharashtra to Build New Hostel for ITI Students in Nanded
Bomb Scare Shakes Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session
Teacher Arrested for Molestation at Maharashtra School