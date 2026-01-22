Revamping Delhi: A Tourism Transformation

Delhi is set for a significant transformation in its tourism sector, with a comprehensive strategy spearheaded by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC). A specialised agency will be employed to redefine how the national capital is marketed as a tourism destination, focusing on evidence-led communication strategies and international outreach.

The agency will conduct detailed analyses, examining visitor flows and mapping tourism circuits to benchmark Delhi against national and international destinations. Through this research, they aim to create targeted communication for domestic and international travellers, identifying key segments such as cultural tourists, wellness seekers, and business travellers.

The project also entails a redesign of the official tourism website with modern UI/UX design and content architecture improvements. The initiative is budgeted at Rs 3.95 crore, with technical bids for the project's IEC agency commencing on February 5. The extensive overhaul promises to position Delhi as a leading global tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)