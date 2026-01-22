Punjab's Tableau for Republic Day: A Spiritual Tribute to Sacrifice
The Punjab government presents a tableau for Republic Day 2026, combining spirituality and sacrifice. It features symbols of compassion, 'Ek Onkar', and 'Khanda Sahib', alongside depictions of Sikh martyrs, like Guru Tegh Bahadur and his devout followers, commemorating their sacrifices and highlighting humanitarian ideals.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has announced a spiritually rich tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026. Unveiled on Thursday, officials describe this display as a unique fusion of spirituality and the spirit of selfless sacrifice.
This tableau aims to emphasize humanity, compassion, and religious values, featuring a tractor accompanied by a trailer. Prominent on the tractor is a hand symbol, emanating spiritual energy, paired with a rotating 'Ek Onkar' signifying unity with the divine.
The tableau's trailer illustrates Raagi Singhs performing 'Shabad Kirtan', set against the backdrop of a 'Khanda Sahib' monument. It also features a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred, and depicts the sacrifices of his followers, highlighting their resilience against oppression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest Ban in Nanded for Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
Global Reach for Maharashtra's 'Shaheedi Samagam': Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy
Paratrooper's Sacrifice: Operation TRASHI-I Intensifies in Kishtwar
Fallen Hero: Havildar Gajendra Singh's Supreme Sacrifice in Kishtwar
Tragic Loss: The Silent Sacrifice of Robina Aminian