Punjab's Tableau for Republic Day: A Spiritual Tribute to Sacrifice

The Punjab government has announced a spiritually rich tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026. Unveiled on Thursday, officials describe this display as a unique fusion of spirituality and the spirit of selfless sacrifice.

This tableau aims to emphasize humanity, compassion, and religious values, featuring a tractor accompanied by a trailer. Prominent on the tractor is a hand symbol, emanating spiritual energy, paired with a rotating 'Ek Onkar' signifying unity with the divine.

The tableau's trailer illustrates Raagi Singhs performing 'Shabad Kirtan', set against the backdrop of a 'Khanda Sahib' monument. It also features a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred, and depicts the sacrifices of his followers, highlighting their resilience against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)