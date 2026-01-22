Left Menu

Punjab's Tableau for Republic Day: A Spiritual Tribute to Sacrifice

The Punjab government presents a tableau for Republic Day 2026, combining spirituality and sacrifice. It features symbols of compassion, 'Ek Onkar', and 'Khanda Sahib', alongside depictions of Sikh martyrs, like Guru Tegh Bahadur and his devout followers, commemorating their sacrifices and highlighting humanitarian ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:35 IST
Punjab's Tableau for Republic Day: A Spiritual Tribute to Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has announced a spiritually rich tableau for the upcoming Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026. Unveiled on Thursday, officials describe this display as a unique fusion of spirituality and the spirit of selfless sacrifice.

This tableau aims to emphasize humanity, compassion, and religious values, featuring a tractor accompanied by a trailer. Prominent on the tractor is a hand symbol, emanating spiritual energy, paired with a rotating 'Ek Onkar' signifying unity with the divine.

The tableau's trailer illustrates Raagi Singhs performing 'Shabad Kirtan', set against the backdrop of a 'Khanda Sahib' monument. It also features a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, where Guru Tegh Bahadur was martyred, and depicts the sacrifices of his followers, highlighting their resilience against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

Rajasthan Boosts Rural Empowerment with Over Rs 1,590 Crore Disbursal

 India
2
Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

Bribe and Betrayal: The Downfall of ASI Jaspal

 India
3
Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

Sophie Devine Shines with Unbeaten Half-Century for Gujarat Giants

 India
4
Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

Jack Smith's Testimony: Unraveling Allegations and Political Underpinnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026