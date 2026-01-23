Honoring a Hero: Yogi Adityanath's Tribute to Netaji on Parakram Diwas

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a heartfelt tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, marking his birth anniversary with a powerful message. Adityanath emphasized the revolutionary role Bose played in India's freedom struggle through the formation of the Indian National Army (INA).

In a message posted on his official X handle, Adityanath described Bose as a 'true son of the nation'. He honored Netaji for his famous call to arms, 'Give me blood, and I will give you freedom', recognizing it as a pivotal moment that gave new direction to India's fight for independence.

Extending his greetings on Parakram Diwas, officially celebrated on January 23, Adityanath expressed his reverence for Bose's bravery, courage, and unwavering commitment to India. The Chief Minister's tribute on this occasion reflects the profound impact of Bose's legacy on the nation and its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)