Tragic Loss in River-Crossing Drill: Tribute to Sepoy Akshit Sharma

Sepoy Akshit Sharma's body was recovered from the Manawar Tawi stream after going missing during a river-crossing exercise in Rajouri district. The Army, NDRF, and local rescuers conducted the search. The White Knight Corps paid tributes to Sepoy Sharma, affirming support for his grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Sepoy Akshit Sharma, missing during a river-crossing exercise, was found Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

His body was recovered from the Manawar Tawi stream by an Army-NDRF team supported by local rescuers. Sepoy Sharma was last seen during Monday's training in the Sundarbani area.

The Army's White Knight Corps honored his sacrifice and pledged solidarity with his family, emphasizing the tragic loss of a brave soldier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

